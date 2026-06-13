Meta's AI team on the brink of a revolt

Work conditions

'Draftees' describe their experience as 'soul-crushing'

The employees of Meta's Applied AI team have described their experience as being forced into the group with no real choice. They either had to join or quit, leading many to refer to themselves as "draftees." Their main job involves creating puzzles and coding problems for training AI models. One employee even went so far as to say, "It's literally the gulag," while another said, "Most people find the work soul-crushing."