The NPS, one of the world's biggest pension funds, watched its assets fall by 11% in just three months, even though it had strong returns earlier this year.

Big names like SK Hynix and Samsung also took heavy losses during the slide.

With all this uncertainty, Goldman Sachs has lowered its outlook for Kospi over the next year, saying ongoing worries about AI investments and intensifying competition in the sector will likely keep shaking up investor confidence.