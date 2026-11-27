South Korea's Kospi plunges 48% from peak amid AI sell-off
South Korea's Kospi index has just seen a massive 48% drop from its all-time high, mostly because investors are backing out of risky AI trades and questioning whether the debt-fueled AI hype can really last.
The sell-off has hit both everyday investors and big players like the National Pension Service (NPS), which lost about $151.4 billion in assets.
National Pension Service loses $151.4 billion
The NPS, one of the world's biggest pension funds, watched its assets fall by 11% in just three months, even though it had strong returns earlier this year.
Big names like SK Hynix and Samsung also took heavy losses during the slide.
With all this uncertainty, Goldman Sachs has lowered its outlook for Kospi over the next year, saying ongoing worries about AI investments and intensifying competition in the sector will likely keep shaking up investor confidence.