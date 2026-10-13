South Korea's KOSPI plunges 7% after Broadcom CEO AI warning

South Korea's KOSPI index just dropped 7% in one day, mostly because investors are suddenly nervous about semiconductor stocks.

It all intensified after Broadcom's CEO compared betting on AI to "set very extreme expectations only to find out that it's almost like they are in a casino," which spooked the market.

Big names like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix both lost over 8% of their value, showing just how shaky things feel right now.