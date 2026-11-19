South Korea's KOSPI rises as memory chipmakers lead, Anthropic buzz
South Korea's KOSPI index climbed 1.4% on Thursday, closing at 5,137.89, with memory chipmaker SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics leading the charge.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also edged up after some early gains.
The buzz? Everyone's watching Anthropic's big Wall Street debut, which is shaping up to be a major moment for the AI world.
Anthropic IPO $107.3bn, near $1.5tr valuation
Anthropic has completed an initial public offering; reports that it raised $107.3 billion and landed a valuation close to $1.5 trillion are correct.
But there are some nerves too: recent market dips (thanks to NVIDIA) and possible US regulatory changes have investors wondering what comes next for AI stocks, even as interest stays strong in South Korea.