Southwest opens 1st overseas Global Innovation Center in Hyderabad today
Business
Southwest Airlines just launched its first Global Innovation Center outside the US picking Hyderabad as its new tech hotspot.
Opened on May 20 with Telangana IT minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, this center will drive projects in AI, machine learning, data science, digital engineering, and cybersecurity, all focused on making aviation smarter and safer.
Hyderabad cements status as innovation hub
Hyderabad has been turning heads as a tech and aviation hub, attracting big names like BASF and Marriott to set up shop.
With more than 450 global capability centers already here and a growing pool of tech talent, Southwest plans to grow its local team to more than 1,000 professionals, cementing the city's status as a go-to place for innovation.