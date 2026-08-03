Sovereign and pension funds boost India's 2070 net 0 infrastructure
India is getting a big boost of long-term investment to hit its 2070 net zero target.
The spotlight has moved beyond just renewable energy, now it's about building up transmission lines, energy storage, and climate infrastructure.
At Mint's India Investment Summit, NIIF Infrastructure Finance CEO Ajay Chaudhary emphasized how sovereign wealth and pension funds are stepping up to fuel sustainable growth.
Bankable de-risked projects attract long-term investors
Investment strategies are shifting: some investors want the excitement (and risk) of new construction, while others prefer steady returns from finished projects.
The panelists said the next phase will be shaped "by the ability to create bankable, de-risked projects capable of attracting increasingly diverse pools of long-term investors."
With more dedicated climate platforms and major private equity commitments (plus most debt financing coming from Indian banks), the push for cleaner infrastructure looks stronger than ever.