S&P Global Ratings downgrades Tata Motors PV, JLR amid struggles
S&P Global Ratings just downgraded Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (PV) and its subsidiaries because Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), which brings in most of their revenue, is having a tough time.
Tata Motors PV is now rated BBB- and JLR dropped to BB+, both with a stable outlook.
The main issues? JLR's profits are down, cash flow is negative, and that is slowing down Tata Motors PV's recovery.
JLR cuts revenue forecast to £25bn
JLR makes up 80% of Tata Motors PV's revenue but has hit some bumps: sales of imported cars in China fell by 35% earlier this year, and they have cut their annual revenue forecast to £25 billion thanks to global risks and restructuring costs.
On the bright side, Tata Motors PV is still doing well in India.
S&P thinks JLR could bounce back with cost cuts and better sales, possibly turning positive cash flow by 2028, but warns that ongoing struggles at JLR might keep holding Tata Motors PV back.