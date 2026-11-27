S&P Global Ratings just downgraded Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (PV) and its subsidiaries because Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), which brings in most of their revenue, is having a tough time.

Tata Motors PV is now rated BBB- and JLR dropped to BB+, both with a stable outlook.

The main issues? JLR's profits are down, cash flow is negative, and that is slowing down Tata Motors PV's recovery.