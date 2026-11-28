France just got a warning from S&P Global Ratings: while the country keeps its A+ credit rating for now, its outlook has dropped from stable to negative.

The main reason? France's budget deficit is set to reach 5.4% of its GDP this year, way above the European Union's 3% limit.

S&P cautioned that if these big deficits keep up or if the economy slows down, an actual downgrade could be next.