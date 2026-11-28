S&P keeps France at A+ but downgrades outlook to negative
France just got a warning from S&P Global Ratings: while the country keeps its A+ credit rating for now, its outlook has dropped from stable to negative.
The main reason? France's budget deficit is set to reach 5.4% of its GDP this year, way above the European Union's 3% limit.
S&P cautioned that if these big deficits keep up or if the economy slows down, an actual downgrade could be next.
President Macron's team targets 5% deficit
President Macron's team is scrambling to bring the deficit down to 5% by next year, but it will not be easy.
Economy Minister Roland Lescure says a solid fiscal plan is needed as public debt has climbed to about 120% of GDP, double what eurozone rules recommend.
That kind of debt level has investors worried and puts France's financial stability in the spotlight.