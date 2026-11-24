The big idea? Musk wants to blend AI, robotics, EVs, and space tech under one roof.

But it's not all smooth sailing: SpaceX has US defense contracts to consider, while Tesla relies a lot on China.

Both sides have brought in top financial advisors (think Morgan Stanley for SpaceX; Evercore for Tesla) to help work through the details.

If things go well, and regulators give a thumbs-up, a deal could be announced soon.