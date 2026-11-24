SpaceX and Tesla form independent director committees to explore merger
SpaceX and Tesla have set up special committees of independent directors, each to steer their possible merger talks.
The five directors, Roelof Botha and Randy Glein from SpaceX, plus Robyn Denholm, Kathleen Wilson-Thompson, and Jack Hartung from Tesla, are now in charge of figuring out if these two Elon Musk-led giants should team up.
Musk seeks merger amid regulatory hurdles
The big idea? Musk wants to blend AI, robotics, EVs, and space tech under one roof.
But it's not all smooth sailing: SpaceX has US defense contracts to consider, while Tesla relies a lot on China.
Both sides have brought in top financial advisors (think Morgan Stanley for SpaceX; Evercore for Tesla) to help work through the details.
If things go well, and regulators give a thumbs-up, a deal could be announced soon.