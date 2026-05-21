SpaceX invests over $15 billion in Starship deep space program
SpaceX has invested more than $15 billion in its Starship rocket program, aiming to make deep-space travel, like sending people to the Moon and Mars, a reality.
SpaceX's spending on Starship jumped from $1.84 billion in 2024 to $3 billion in 2025, showing just how serious SpaceX is about pushing space exploration forward.
SpaceX spending surpasses Elon Musk's estimate
Built at SpaceX's Starbase in Texas, Starship is designed to be the most powerful (and fully reusable) rocket ever made.
Both stages are meant to come back safely after each launch, which would be a first for space travel.
While Elon Musk once guessed development would cost up to $10 billion, spending has already blown past that as the company gears up for its 12th test flight, a major step toward making regular trips beyond Earth possible.