SpaceX invests over $15 billion in Starship deep space program

SpaceX spending surpasses Elon Musk's estimate

Built at SpaceX's Starbase in Texas, Starship is designed to be the most powerful (and fully reusable) rocket ever made.

Both stages are meant to come back safely after each launch, which would be a first for space travel.

While Elon Musk once guessed development would cost up to $10 billion, spending has already blown past that as the company gears up for its 12th test flight, a major step toward making regular trips beyond Earth possible.