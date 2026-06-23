SpaceX lands potential $6.3B Colossus deal with Reflection AI Business Jun 23, 2026

SpaceX just landed a huge deal potentially worth $6.3 billion with Reflection AI, letting them use its Colossus supercomputing setup with immediate access to NVIDIA GB300 chips, while the $150 million monthly payments start on July 1, 2026.

Reflection will pay $150 million each month for access to NVIDIA GB300 chips, essential for building advanced AI models.

The contract runs until 2029, but either side can opt out with a three-month notice.