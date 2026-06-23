SpaceX lands potential $6.3B Colossus deal with Reflection AI
SpaceX just landed a huge deal potentially worth $6.3 billion with Reflection AI, letting them use its Colossus supercomputing setup with immediate access to NVIDIA GB300 chips, while the $150 million monthly payments start on July 1, 2026.
Reflection will pay $150 million each month for access to NVIDIA GB300 chips, essential for building advanced AI models.
The contract runs until 2029, but either side can opt out with a three-month notice.
Colossus built for Grok now monetized
Originally built for SpaceX's chatbot Grok, Colossus is now becoming a major revenue stream. Reflection joins big names like Anthropic, Google, and Cursor as clients.
With these powerful NVIDIA chips in high demand for AI development, SpaceX is quickly carving out its place in the tech world beyond rockets and satellites.