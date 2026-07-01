SpaceX shares drop over 7% amid $2 trillion valuation unease

Analyst Dan Ives sets $190 target

Only five percent of SpaceX shares were released in the IPO, making prices swing even more.

Analyst Dan Ives still sees potential, setting a $190 target thanks to SpaceX's moves in Starlink internet, Starship rockets, and Colossus AI data centers.

But slow progress with Starship (no successful missions yet) could delay NASA's big Moon landing plans.

And with SpaceX joining the Nasdaq-100 soon, expect more ups and downs ahead.