SpaceX shares lift Dow 360 points as futures slip
Business
The Dow Jones shot up by 360 points on Wednesday, mostly thanks to SpaceX shares jumping 7% after a strong quarter.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq also finished higher.
But even with this boost, Dow Jones futures and Nasdaq futures slipped later in the day as Wall Street reacted to mixed results from big tech companies.
Tesla Meta IBM trigger futures drop
Tesla's core automotive business revenue declined 3%, pulling its stock down over 3% after hours due to ongoing price and battery issues.
Meta had a quick jump, up more than 5%, after posting solid numbers, but settled with just a modest gain.
IBM's results were decent, but tighter profit margins pushed its stock down nearly 5%.
All this led to the Dow and Nasdaq futures dropping by over 100 and almost 200 points, respectively.