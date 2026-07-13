SpaceX stock plunges 38% amid orbital data centers concerns

SpaceX isn't just battling tough numbers; it's also facing fresh competition from China and Japan, which have made big strides with reusable rockets.

Last year, SpaceX reported a nearly $5 billion loss despite its massive valuation.

Some analysts think the stock could bounce back to $300, while others predict it might fall further.

Elon Musk is still optimistic about SpaceX becoming "worth more than the rest of Earth," but plenty of people are watching closely to see if the company can deliver on its bold promises.