SpaceX testing Starship Thursday, eyes Mars and NASA lunar rendezvous
Business
SpaceX, started by Elon Musk in 2002, is aiming high, literally. It is about to test its Starship rocket on Thursday, which could one day help people live on Mars.
Plus, SpaceX is building a modified Starship for NASA's lunar-lander program, with a 2027 in-orbit rendezvous target.
Starlink backs SpaceX amid IPO, challenges
To pay for all this, SpaceX runs Starlink, the satellite internet you might have heard about, and Musk is even talking about a $75 billion IPO that could break records.
Still, it has not been all smooth sailing: early rockets struggled until Falcon 9 made launches cheaper and more reliable.
Experts say there are still big technical challenges ahead as deadlines get tighter and missions get more ambitious.