SpaceX testing Starship Thursday, eyes Mars and NASA lunar rendezvous

Starlink backs SpaceX amid IPO, challenges

To pay for all this, SpaceX runs Starlink, the satellite internet you might have heard about, and Musk is even talking about a $75 billion IPO that could break records.

Still, it has not been all smooth sailing: early rockets struggled until Falcon 9 made launches cheaper and more reliable.

Experts say there are still big technical challenges ahead as deadlines get tighter and missions get more ambitious.