SpaceX ties Elon Musk paycheck to Mars city, $7.5T valuation Business Apr 29, 2026

SpaceX is tying Elon Musk's paycheck to some seriously big goals: building a city on Mars with over 1 million people and setting up data centers in space.

If he pulls it off, SpaceX could hit a $7.5 trillion valuation, and Musk would score 200 million super-voting shares.

This bold move lines up with the company's dream of making humans multi-planetary, and comes as it eyes an IPO around June 28, 2026.