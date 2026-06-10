SpaceX to IPO June 12 with Gulf funds pledging billions

Gulf investors pour billions into AI

It's not just rockets: these Gulf investors are also putting serious money into artificial intelligence.

Saudi-backed Humain dropped $3 billion into xAI earlier this year, while Abu Dhabi's MGX has stakes in Anthropic, OpenAI and xAI, while Qatar's QIA has stakes in Anthropic and xAI.

Even with regional tensions simmering, the Gulf is doubling down on future tech, and if all goes well, SpaceX could top even Saudi Aramco as the biggest IPO ever.