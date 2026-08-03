SpaceX to report 1st post-IPO earnings amid Starlink funding doubts

At the end of March, Starlink had over 10 million users (double last year's count), but average revenue per user dropped by nearly 25%.

Even so, analyst Will Rhind said, "Starlink is executing beautifully, but it cannot single-handedly fund a $30 billion annualized AI capex program."

The company's spending on AI is skyrocketing, with capital expenses expected to hit $10.2B (more than six times more than last year), raising questions about whether Starlink alone can keep up with these ambitious plans.