SpaceXAI is hiring! Musk says no prior AI experience needed

Elon Musk 's SpaceX is on a new hiring spree for its artificial intelligence (AI) division, dubbed "SpaceXAI." The billionaire entrepreneur has publicly called for "world-class engineers/physicists" to join the team, even if they have no prior experience in AI. In a post on X, Musk said: "Smart humans figure it out fast." He also revealed that he will be personally reviewing all emails that pass "reasonable sanity checks."

Recruitment approach Musk's unconventional recruitment strategy goes viral Musk's unconventional recruitment strategy has gone viral in tech and engineering circles. The billionaire is looking for raw technical talent rather than formal AI credentials. He asked interested candidates to email ai_eng@spacex.com with three bullet points showcasing their "evidence of exceptional ability." This approach comes as SpaceX ramps up its AI capabilities across rocket systems, spacecraft operations, and satellite internet business Starlink.

Expansion plans SpaceX ramping up AI capabilities across rocket systems, spacecraft operations SpaceX has been building dedicated AI software engineering teams to tackle large-scale data challenges related to launch vehicles and space systems. The hiring push is said to be closely linked with Musk's wider AI ambitions across xAI, Tesla, and X. Despite "SpaceXAI" not being an official division on the company's careers page yet, SpaceX currently has hundreds of technical openings in software, avionics, propulsion, and satellite systems.

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AI adoption Shift in SpaceX's approach to AI Previously, Musk had publicly stated that SpaceX used "basically no AI." However, the rise of generative AI systems and autonomous software tools has pushed most major aerospace companies toward deeper AI adoption. This shift is reflected in SpaceX's hiring strategy. Instead of lengthy resumes or standard application forms, Musk wants concise bullet points highlighting major accomplishments, inventions, systems built, or difficult technical problems solved.

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