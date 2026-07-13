Spain's Submer Group to invest $2 billion in Madhya Pradesh Business Jul 13, 2026

Big news for Madhya Pradesh: Spain's Submer Group is bringing in a $2 billion (about ₹19,000 crore) investment to set up new tech infrastructure.

Announced at the MP Tech Growth Conclave 3.0, this move is expected to create 5,000 jobs and give a major boost to the region's economy and tech scene.