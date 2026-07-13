Spain's Submer Group to invest $2 billion in Madhya Pradesh
Business
Big news for Madhya Pradesh: Spain's Submer Group is bringing in a $2 billion (about ₹19,000 crore) investment to set up new tech infrastructure.
Announced at the MP Tech Growth Conclave 3.0, this move is expected to create 5,000 jobs and give a major boost to the region's economy and tech scene.
Madhya Pradesh grants 15-acre Acharpura site
When Submer asked for land for its data center, the state government responded in just six days, handing over 15 acres in Acharpura industrial area.
This quick action highlights how eager Madhya Pradesh is to attract global tech players and build an investor-friendly environment.