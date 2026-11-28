Special court denies Raman Puri bail in 1,048cr money laundering
Raman Puri, director of Universal Buildwell Pvt Ltd (UBPL), has been denied bail by a special court over an alleged ₹1,048 crore money-laundering case.
The court said Puri didn't meet the strict requirements for bail and highlighted his alleged involvement in the scheme.
To get bail under this law, he needed to satisfy the mandatory twin conditions under Section 45 of the PMLA: there must be reasonable grounds to believe the accused is not guilty of money laundering and is not likely to commit any offense while on bail.
Raman Puri faces 27 cheating cases
Puri is reportedly tied to at least 27 cheating cases in Gurugram and six more with the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police, where investors were misled about Universal Group projects, like selling more space than actually existed in Universal Trade Tower.
He tried to use health issues as grounds for bail, but the court wasn't convinced due to concerns he could influence witnesses or tamper with evidence.
His legal team has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging the special court's order rejecting the bail plea of Raman Puri.