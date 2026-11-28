Raman Puri, director of Universal Buildwell Pvt Ltd (UBPL), has been denied bail by a special court over an alleged ₹1,048 crore money-laundering case.

The court said Puri didn't meet the strict requirements for bail and highlighted his alleged involvement in the scheme.

To get bail under this law, he needed to satisfy the mandatory twin conditions under Section 45 of the PMLA: there must be reasonable grounds to believe the accused is not guilty of money laundering and is not likely to commit any offense while on bail.