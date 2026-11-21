The ongoing crisis has raised questions about SpiceJet's booking practices.

Several users have flagged that tickets are still being sold on the airline's portal for flights that are unlikely to take off.

For instance, the Mumbai-Dubai flight SG-5060 hasn't operated in a week but was still available for booking on November 21.

Aviation journalist Arindam Majumder tweeted, "This is just one exhibit on how SpiceJet is now earning money from passengers in an immoral way."