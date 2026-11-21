Shocker! SpiceJet is selling tickets for canceled flights
What's the story
Budget airline SpiceJet is facing a major crisis as it has canceled most of its flights in recent days due to a severe cash crunch. The situation has drawn strong criticism from affected passengers, who have taken to social media to voice their concerns. Adding to the chaos, several passengers have flagged that the airline continues to sell tickets for canceled or non-operational flights.
Controversy
Questions about SpiceJet's booking practices
The ongoing crisis has raised questions about SpiceJet's booking practices.
Several users have flagged that tickets are still being sold on the airline's portal for flights that are unlikely to take off.
For instance, the Mumbai-Dubai flight SG-5060 hasn't operated in a week but was still available for booking on November 21.
Aviation journalist Arindam Majumder tweeted, "This is just one exhibit on how SpiceJet is now earning money from passengers in an immoral way."
Operational challenges
Dubai Airports suspended check-in services over unpaid dues
Since November 12, Dubai Airports has suspended check-in services for SpiceJet over unpaid dues of AED 14 million (around ₹35.85 crore).
The airline failed to clear outstanding payments to ground-handling company DNATA.
Despite the operational challenges, entrepreneur Sanjay Bafna noted that SpiceJet was still selling tickets across its entire published timetable.
Customer complaints
Passengers await refunds for canceled flights
Passengers whose flights have been canceled are also facing difficulties in getting refunds.
Many have complained about not receiving refunds even 20 days after their flights were canceled.
One passenger claimed they received a message stating the refund would only be credited in January 2027.
Another passenger, Jasleen Kaur, alleged that when she approached SpiceJet for a canceled flight booked through an online travel agency (OTA), she was directed back to the airline.
Regulatory action
Airline has been canceling over half of its daily flights
Since mid-November, SpiceJet has been canceling over half of its scheduled flights daily due to a severe fund crunch.
Of the 66 daily flights approved for its winter schedule, the airline has been operating only 10-15 flights a day.
These disruptions come just ahead of the peak winter travel period.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet for repeated rule violations, increasing flight disruptions, and unpaid dues.