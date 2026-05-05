SpiceJet fleet falls to 21 planes, nearing Indian international minimum
SpiceJet, the budget airline you've probably flown with, is down to just 21 planes as of May 2026, barely above the Indian rule that says airlines need at least 20 aircraft or deployment of 20% of capacity on domestic routes, whichever is higher, to fly internationally.
Just a few months back in December, they had 33 planes.
Most of their current fleet is a mix of Boeing jets and turboprops, with many leased from other companies.
SpiceJet flights nearly halved, ₹1,138cr losses
Right now, SpiceJet only has 18 Boeing jets and three turboprops actually flying; a surprising number of aircraft are stuck on the ground due to financial and maintenance problems.
That's cut their weekly flights almost in half, from about 1,568 last winter to just 700 to 900 now.
The airline is struggling with high fuel prices and losses (₹1,138 crore in nine months), but they're hoping government support and talks with lessors will help get more planes back in the air soon.