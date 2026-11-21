SpiceJet is in hot water for listing tickets on flights that were actually canceled over the past few days, thanks to a major cash crunch.

Travelers noticed flights like Mumbai-Dubai SG 5060 still up for grabs online, even though they haven't run since the past one week because Dubai Airports suspended check-in services over unpaid dues of AED 14 million.

Aviation journalist Arindam Majumder called out the issue, and now India's aviation regulator, the DGCA, has given SpiceJet just seven days to explain itself.