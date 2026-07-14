SpiceJet's fleet largely grounded after lessor reclaims 737 MAX jets
SpiceJet is in a tough spot: lessors are reclaiming planes because of unpaid bills, and now about 80% of its fleet is grounded.
With just under a dozen planes flying, the airline is running only 60 flights as of Monday.
Four Boeing 737 MAX jets are being taken back by one major lessor, making things even trickier for the airline.
SpiceJet maintenance stalled, staff unpaid
The financial crunch isn't just about planes: maintenance has stalled due to spare part shortages, and many employees haven't been paid for over two months or have been put on leave without pay.
In 2024, SpiceJet managed to raise ₹3,000 crore to clear some government dues, but ongoing delays and cancelations show the struggle isn't over yet.
The airline says it's working with lessors and manufacturers to get more planes back in service.