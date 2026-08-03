Spinny parent Valuedrive Technologies becomes public company ahead of IPO
Business
Spinny, one of India's biggest used-car platforms, just made the leap to become a public company, setting the stage for its much-anticipated IPO.
The parent firm switched names from Valuedrive Technologies Private Limited to Valuedrive Technologies Limited, marking a big milestone for Spinny's journey since launching in 2015.
Spinny revenue rises 25% to ₹4,657cr
Spinny sells about 15,000 cars every month across 25 cities and is eyeing expansion to around 35 cities soon.
Its revenue jumped 25% year over year to ₹4,657 crore in FY25.
Recent buys like GoMechanic and Autocar India have boosted its position, and investors like Accel Leaders Fund and Fidelity have helped push its valuation up to nearly $1.8 billion.