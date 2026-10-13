Sridhar Vembu warns AI risks software jobs and raises costs
Zoho's founder Sridhar Vembu has a warning: the future for software jobs isn't looking great, mostly because AI is taking over fast.
He shared that running AI has made server costs shoot up, about four times higher than before.
On top of that, Zoho has cut down on its marketing budget and cannot have its usual pay increase this year amid the challenging geopolitical backdrop.
Zoho says no major layoffs planned
Even with all these challenges, Vembu says Zoho isn't planning big layoffs. The company had not increased its employee count for 18 months as it works through rising costs.
Zoho is now in the middle of a big transformation, and the next few years will show whether its new approach works out.
Vembu thanked employees for sticking with the company during this uncertain time, emphasizing how much their patience means as the company adapts to a changing industry.