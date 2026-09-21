SS Retail IPO allotment expected today after 103.30x oversubscription

SS Retail's IPO allotment is expected to be finalized today after the ₹500 crore issue saw massive demand, getting oversubscribed 103.30 times.

If you applied, you can check your status online through KFin Technologies, BSE, or NSE.

The shares are set to list on September 23, 2026, and with a gray market premium of ₹147, early signs point to a possible 35% listing gain.