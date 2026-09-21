SS Retail IPO allotment expected today after 103.30x oversubscription
SS Retail's IPO allotment is expected to be finalized today after the ₹500 crore issue saw massive demand, getting oversubscribed 103.30 times.
If you applied, you can check your status online through KFin Technologies, BSE, or NSE.
The shares are set to list on September 23, 2026, and with a gray market premium of ₹147, early signs point to a possible 35% listing gain.
SS Retail to fund store expansion
The company plans to use the funds for opening new stores and covering day-to-day business needs.
SS Retail has been growing fast: in FY2026 (year ended March 31, 2026), its income rose 47% and profit after tax rose 49%.
Started in 2016, it now runs over 500 stores across India (mostly in Tier II and Tier III cities), making it one of the top mobile retail chains in the country, especially strong in Maharashtra.