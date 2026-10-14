SS Retail shares jump 19.5% after ₹23.8cr Q1 profit
Business
SS Retail's stock shot up 19.5% on Wednesday, October 14, 2026 as the company reported a standout first quarter for fiscal 2027.
Profits climbed 61% to ₹23.8 crore and revenue rose 59% to ₹789.7 crore, thanks to higher mobile prices and more people shopping at existing stores.
Investors are clearly impressed with the momentum.
SS Retail opens 33 new stores
The company opened 33 new stores this quarter, bringing its total to 536 across five states, and is aiming for 750 outlets by FY28.
Same-store sales jumped 34%, showing strong demand, while efficient inventory management kept things running smoothly, even as the stock price has nearly doubled since its initial public offering.