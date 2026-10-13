State Bank of India warns of scams promising 30% monthly
Business
SBI just put out a heads-up about investment scams that promise unreal monthly returns, like 30%.
These fake offers are popping up on social media, emails, and messages.
The bank says these are classic tricks to steal your money, so don't get lured in by big promises.
SBI advises double checking offers
SBI's advice is simple: always double-check any investment offer.
Stick to SEBI-registered platforms and talk to SEBI-licensed advisers if you need help.
Watch out for red flags like guaranteed profits, pressure to invest fast, or requests for personal information via insecure links.
When in doubt, get your information straight from official bank websites.