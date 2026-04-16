Stellantis announces 5 year Microsoft partnership to boost AI cybersecurity
Stellantis just announced a five-year partnership with Microsoft to level up its AI and cybersecurity game.
They're moving a ton of their IT systems to Microsoft's Azure cloud, aiming to shrink their data centers by 60% by 2029.
The big plan? Over 100 new AI projects that should make everything from car design to digital services faster and smarter.
Stellantis and Microsoft target vehicle cybersecurity
This isn't the first time Stellantis and Microsoft have worked together: They've already teamed up on connected cars and in-car tech.
Now, they're doubling down on innovation, with a special focus on using AI to protect vehicles and customer data from cyber threats.
As a joint statement put it, "Through our collaboration with Microsoft, we are accelerating our AI momentum across the enterprise,".