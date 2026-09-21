STOXX 600 and DAX rise as tech leads, oil falls
European stock markets got a boost on Monday, with tech companies leading the way and falling oil prices helping ease worries about inflation.
The STOXX 600 index rose 0.56%, bouncing back from last week's dip, while Germany's DAX was also up.
Cheaper oil gave travel stocks a lift too, as airline shares benefited from lower fuel costs.
Investors watch Trump and Xi meeting
Investors are watching for updates from an upcoming U.S.-China meeting between President Trump and President Xi Jinping, hoping for some clarity on trade relations.
Meanwhile, German state elections saw the far-right AfD party gaining ground, which could shake up local politics.
Over in Sweden, people are noting a drop in long-term inflation expectations, another sign that economic pressures might be easing a bit across Europe.