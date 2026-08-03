Strategy sells 1,638 bitcoins, raises $290.6 million, shifts focus to cash
Business
Strategy just sold 1,638 bitcoins for $104.7 million and raised another $290.6 million by selling about three million shares.
Instead of piling up more crypto, the company is now focusing on keeping its finances stable and cash reserves strong.
Strategy adds $250 million, nearly $4B cash
With $250 million from the share sale added to its cash reserve, Strategy now sits on nearly $4 billion in cash.
This move signals a bigger shift: future success isn't just about bitcoin anymore but also how well it manages its money and stock.
For anyone watching Strategy, it's clear it is playing a longer game beyond just crypto collecting.