Striders Impex makes stock market debut: Here's what to know

The company creates and sells fun brands like Pugs at Play and Furry Pals, using an asset-light model to get toys out across India and even abroad. Revenue and profit figures for FY25 are not stated in the source article; confirm with the company's financials or IPO prospectus before publishing.

IPO details and issue size

The IPO ran from Feb 26 to Mar 2, raising about ₹36 crore by selling over 50 lakh shares. It got decent interest from big investors but less excitement from retail buyers.

The money raised is set to go toward working capital, expanding into the UAE, paying off loans, and general business needs—₹10 crore for working capital and funds for UAE plans, plus some for loan repayment and other expenses.