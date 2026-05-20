Strides Pharma receives FDA Form 483 citing 5 observations Business May 20, 2026

Strides Pharma just had a routine inspection by the FDA at its Bengaluru facility, which wrapped up on May 20.

The regulators handed it a Form 483 with five observations: basically, a list of things that need fixing.

Strides says it will address all the points on time and keep the stock exchanges informed.