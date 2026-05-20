Strides Pharma receives FDA Form 483 citing 5 observations
Business
Strides Pharma just had a routine inspection by the FDA at its Bengaluru facility, which wrapped up on May 20.
The regulators handed it a Form 483 with five observations: basically, a list of things that need fixing.
Strides says it will address all the points on time and keep the stock exchanges informed.
Strides Pharma Form 483 15-day response
A Form 483 is like an official heads-up from the FDA about possible rule violations, but it doesn't mean final judgment yet.
Strides has 15 days to explain how it will fix things.
After this news, its stock dipped slightly, closing at ₹1,145.