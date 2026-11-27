Study finds 3.9 cr Indian businesses not using enterprise loans
A new study shows that approximately 3.9 crore individual business borrowers in India haven't tapped into enterprise-level loans, even though 63% had a CIBIL Score of 730 or above and 54% had more than two years of business-credit experience.
This points to a big opportunity for more people to access business funding and grow their ventures.
Indian microbusinesses nearly half credit 29.6L/cr
By June 2026, micro-business owners made up almost half of all commercial credit in India, about ₹29.6 lakh crore, much of it through business loans, commercial vehicle and commercial equipment loans, and loan against personal property.
54% of borrowers had more than two years of business-credit experience, and 63% have CIBIL Scores of 730 or above.
These trends highlight the huge demand for smarter, more flexible loan options for small businesses looking to scale up.