By June 2026, micro-business owners made up almost half of all commercial credit in India, about ₹29.6 lakh crore, much of it through business loans, commercial vehicle and commercial equipment loans, and loan against personal property.

54% of borrowers had more than two years of business-credit experience, and 63% have CIBIL Scores of 730 or above.

These trends highlight the huge demand for smarter, more flexible loan options for small businesses looking to scale up.