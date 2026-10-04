Subscription models gain traction in India for devices over ₹100,000
Thinking about a new iPhone, Pixel, or Galaxy but not ready to drop a huge chunk of cash?
Subscription models are catching on fast in India's premium phone scene, especially for devices over ₹100,000.
These plans let you pay less upfront and swap to the latest phone more often, so you're not stuck with the same device for years.
BytePe grows 20% to 30% monthly
Services like BytePe are growing quickly, 20% to 30% every month, with most users preferring subscriptions over buying outright.
People love being able to upgrade every year or two, especially as AI features and camera tech keep getting better.
Flexible payment options like longer EMIs and guaranteed buybacks make these premium phones way more accessible, and brands like Samsung and Google are rolling out their own upgrade programs too.
With phone prices rising and fewer big festive discounts, subscriptions look set to stick around.