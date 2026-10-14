Sudarshan secures 90-second AI pitch with Modi on Chennai Metro
Tejas Parthasarathi Sudarshan, founder of Winsen Labs, got a rare chance to pitch his AI ideas directly to Prime Minister Modi, right inside a Chennai Metro train.
He was one of 17 founders picked for this ride, and though he almost missed out, Modi extended the session so Sudarshan could share his vision in a quick 90-second window.
Sudarshan proposes AI helpdesk, university projects
Sudarshan's main ideas were about making education and government services smarter with AI.
He suggested the government work with universities and students on real-world AI projects to boost skills.
He also pitched a single-window AI helpdesk to make it easier for people to access government services.
Dignitaries at the event seemed genuinely interested, highlighting how important AI is for improving both education and public services.