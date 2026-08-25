Sumax Engineering SME IPO opens at ₹95-₹101, closing Aug 28

Sumax Engineering, engaged in manufacturing and trading products for the automotive OEM and auto-refinish markets, just opened its SME IPO for subscription, closing on Friday, August 28, 2026.

The company is offering shares at ₹95 to ₹101 each, with a minimum investment of ₹1,21,200 (for 1,200 shares).

Early buzz suggests the stock could debut with a solid 32% gain.