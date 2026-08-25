Sumax Engineering SME IPO opens at ₹95-₹101, closing Aug 28
Business
Sumax Engineering, engaged in manufacturing and trading products for the automotive OEM and auto-refinish markets, just opened its SME IPO for subscription, closing on Friday, August 28, 2026.
The company is offering shares at ₹95 to ₹101 each, with a minimum investment of ₹1,21,200 (for 1,200 shares).
Early buzz suggests the stock could debut with a solid 32% gain.
Sumax to fund Rajasthan Haryana expansion
Sumax plans to use most of the funds to expand its manufacturing in Rajasthan and Haryana, and to cover working capital needs.
Profits jumped 28% in FY26 to ₹12.76 crore on total income of ₹148.34 crore.
Founded in 1994, Sumax exports globally from plants in Tamil Nadu and Haryana, and if you're tracking dates, the shares are tentatively scheduled to list on September 2, 2026.