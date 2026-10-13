Sun Pharma seeks up to ₹10,000 cr via listed NCDs
Business
Sun Pharma just announced it is looking to raise up to ₹10,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs), basically, a way for companies to borrow money without giving up ownership.
These NCDs will be listed and redeemable, and the company can roll them out in different batches through private deals.
Gautam Doshi resigns from Sun Pharma
Sun Pharma says it will stick to SEBI's disclosure rules as these NCDs are issued.
Also, Gautam Doshi has stepped down from his role as nonexecutive independent director and from all board committees, citing personal reasons.