Sun Pharma shares pop 4% on strong Q3 results

Sun Pharma posted a net profit of ₹3,369 crore for the quarter—a solid 16% year-on-year jump (vs the same quarter a year earlier, Q3 ended Dec 31, 2024). Revenue hit ₹15,520 crore (up 13.5%), and operating profits (EBITDA) rose even faster at 23%. The board also announced an interim dividend of ₹11 per share, with payouts coming soon.

US sales steady at $477 million

Growth was prominently led by Sun Pharma's branded businesses in India, Emerging Markets and Global Innovative Medicines, plus fresh launches like Unloxcyt in the US and Ilumya in India.

Even with some headwinds for generic drugs, US sales held steady at $477 million—making up over a quarter of total sales.