Sun Pharma slides 3% on BoA's 'underperform' rating

Ilumya's challenges are now Sun Pharma's worries

If you follow stocks or pharma news, here's the scoop: Sun Pharma is under pressure because Ilumya—its big money-maker—faces pricing cuts and more competition.

Nearly 75% of Ilumya's revenue comes from Medicare Part B, so even a 10% price drop could dent earnings by about 4%.

While Ilumya started strong, challenges with insurance payments and rivals are making future profits less certain.