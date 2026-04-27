Sun Pharma to buy Organon for $12B with bank loans
Business
Sun Pharma just announced it's acquiring global healthcare company Organon & Co. for a huge $12 billion, making this possibly one of the largest healthcare buys by an Indian company.
To pull it off, Sun Pharma is teaming up with major banks like JPMorgan and Citigroup for a short-term loan.
Sun Pharma expands products and markets
This move lets Sun Pharma tap into Organon's strengths, helping them expand their product lineup and reach new markets worldwide.
Plus, with part of the funding coming from their own cash reserves and the rest from bank loans (spanning 12 to 18 months), they're keeping things flexible, reflecting how Indian companies are rethinking global borrowing these days.