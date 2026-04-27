Sun Pharma to buy U.S.-based Organon for $11.75bn in cash
Business
Sun Pharma is making a big move by buying U.S.-based Organon & Co. for $11.75 billion, paying $14 per share in cash.
The goal? To boost its presence in the US especially in women's health, and tap into Organon's global reach.
Organon sells products in 140 countries
Organon, spun off from Merck in 2021, sells products in 140 countries and brings a strong lineup in general medicines, including biosimilars.
With board approvals already done and regulatory checks pending, Sun Pharma plans to fund the deal with both cash reserves and loans, aiming to become an even bigger player on the world stage.