Sundaram Finance net profit up 34% to ₹636cr, revenue ₹2,644cr
Business
Sundaram Finance just posted a strong Q1FY27, with net profit up 34% to ₹636 crore.
Revenue also climbed to ₹2,644 crore, showing the company's financial momentum is picking up.
Sundaram Finance subsidiaries lift assets, profits
Subsidiaries played a big role: Sundaram Asset Management's assets hit ₹90,089 crore, and profits rose to ₹51 crore.
Sundaram Home Finance saw higher disbursements and profits too.
Royal Sundaram General Insurance boosted premiums and net profit.
Plus, the company improved its asset quality with lower NPA ratios, making this quarter a win across the board.