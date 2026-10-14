Sunil Bharti Mittal: Bharti's satellite approvals outpace Starlink in India
Sunil Bharti Mittal, Bharti Enterprises Chairman, shared that the company secured satellite approvals in India five years ago, putting them well ahead of Starlink, which is still waiting for a green light from the government.
Mittal made these comments at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, highlighting how early moves have given the company a strong lead.
Mittal outlines Bharti's sovereign data cloud
Mittal also talked about the company's push to build data centers and a sovereign data cloud to support Indian businesses and government needs.
He pointed out that with AI, smart regulations are important.
On the economic front, he praised India's stable policies for drawing investments from places like the United Arab Emirates and Singapore, even as he called out supply chain issues affecting the rupee.