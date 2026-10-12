Sunil Bharti Mittal to receive Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur
Sunil Bharti Mittal, the Bharti Enterprises founder and chairman, is set to receive France's highest civilian honor: the Chevalier de l'Ordre national de la Legion d'Honneur, from President Emmanuel Macron.
This big recognition celebrates how he's helped boost business between India and France, especially in telecom and digital tech.
The award ceremony is happening October 28 at the French embassy in New Delhi.
Mittal cites Airtel and Eutelsat ties
Mittal has been a key player in connecting India and France for more than 30 years, starting with Airtel's launch back in 1992 with French partners.
He's also helped drive space and digital projects as vice chairman of Eutelsat.
Sunil Bharti Mittal called it "I am moved and humbled by this gracious award from the Republic of France. My association with France began at Airtel's inception in 1992, when Compagnie Generale des Eaux joined hands with Bharti to introduce mobile telephony in India. It continues today through my role as Co-Chairman of Eutelsat, the European satellite champion. I accept this honor with gratitude to the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, and with a renewed commitment to further deepen the economic ties between India and France."
If you're keeping score, he also holds a Padma Bhushan and was the first Indian citizen to be honored as a Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE) by King Charles III in 2024.