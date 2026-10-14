Sunil Bharti Mittal urges governments to set clear AI rules
Business
Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman of Bharti Enterprises, is urging governments to set clear rules for artificial intelligence (AI) as it evolves rapidly.
Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, he said policymakers need to catch up before things get out of hand.
Mittal warns over reliance on China
Mittal cautioned that relying too much on one country, especially China, could be risky.
He also highlighted Airtel's plans to boost its data centers and build a sovereign cloud for India, pointing out that potential sources of capital from the UAE and Singapore could help strengthen India's digital future.