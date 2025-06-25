Sunjay Kapur wanted a 'blended' family; had created 10-year plan

Sunjay Kapur , who recently died in a freak accident, had spoken about a "10-year plan" for his future. In a three-month-old interview with the Indian Silicon Valley podcast before his death, he spoke about his vision for a "blended family" and how he wished for everyone to love each other after he's gone. He is survived by four children and his wife Priya Sachdev .

Future planning Kapur's 10-year plan Kapur had spoken about his 10-year plan, which he wrote down in October. He said, "I'm a great planner. In October, I wrote down a 10-year plan for myself; not goals, but things I will focus on." "There are a lot of non-work commitments that I have. I'm very clear about what I will do and what I will not do." Kapur had added that it's important for him to give back to his family.

Family values Trust and respect are the foundations of a family: Kapur In the interview, Kapur stressed the importance of trust and respect in a family. He said, "It's important that a family comes together and stays together." He also spoke about attending parenting coaching sessions with his wife to become better parents. "I want my kids and my family to have certain values that will revolve around trust, around respect, around unity," he added.

Blended family 'We come from a blended family...' Kapur further elaborated on his vision for a united family. "It's important that we build a unit. We come from a blended family, so it's not always easy. But we've been very fortunate to have a system where we all work together, where we love each other." "And I want that to continue even after my wife and I's lifetime," he added.