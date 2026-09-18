Supreme Court clears NSE's nearly ₹22,562 cr IPO for subscription
Big news for the stock market: The Supreme Court has officially settled a yearslong legal fight between the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and SEBI, India's market regulator.
With this decision, NSE's massive nearly ₹22,562 crore IPO, one of the most anticipated in recent years, is now set to go ahead, closing on September 21.
The case was about allegations of preferential access to NSE's co-location infrastructure and market-data feeds, which later expanded to dark-fibre and leased-line connectivity issues.
NSE paid ₹1,491.21 cr in July
Back in 2019, SEBI told NSE to cough up ₹625 crore over claims of giving select brokers an unfair advantage.
After several appeals and a lot of back-and-forth, both sides finally agreed on a settlement this July; NSE had paid ₹1,491.21 crore to wrap things up.
On September 3, 2026, the Supreme Court disposed of SEBI's pending appeals after taking note of the settlement.
Now, with all legal hurdles gone, NSE's IPO is open for subscription without anything holding it back.