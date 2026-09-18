Supreme Court clears NSE's nearly ₹22,562 cr IPO for subscription

Big news for the stock market: The Supreme Court has officially settled a yearslong legal fight between the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and SEBI, India's market regulator.

With this decision, NSE's massive nearly ₹22,562 crore IPO, one of the most anticipated in recent years, is now set to go ahead, closing on September 21.

The case was about allegations of preferential access to NSE's co-location infrastructure and market-data feeds, which later expanded to dark-fibre and leased-line connectivity issues.